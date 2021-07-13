Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Butler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY AND WEST CENTRAL ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 406 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Butler, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Butler... Homeacre-Lyndora Shanor-Northvue... Meridian Ford City... Meadowood Oak Hills... Sarver Saxonburg... Nixon Chicora... East Butler HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
