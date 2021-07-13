Letter: On critical race theory
Recently, the National Education Association (NEA) released their intention to: "Provide an already-created, in-depth, study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, CIS heteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society, and that we oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or ‘The 1619 Project’.” It is documented here: https://web.archive.org/web/20210702133611/https://ra.nea.org/business-item/2021-nbi[1]039/ I hope the link I provided above hasn’t already been removed.www.amarillo.com
