Catahoula Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Tensas by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Tensas A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN TENSAS NORTHEASTERN CONCORDIA...NORTHEASTERN CATAHOULA AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN PARISHES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 309 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lee Bayou, or 12 miles north of Ferriday, moving east at 20 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lee Bayou around 320 PM CDT. Clayton around 325 PM CDT. Cooter Point around 340 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Sicily Island.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Otter Tail County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 02:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otter Tail; Wadena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR WADENA AND NORTHEASTERN OTTER TAIL COUNTIES At 218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sebeka, or 35 miles southeast of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sebeka, Blue Grass, Nimrod and Oylen. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Franklin County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 04:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog will impact portions of the Tennessee Valley early this morning Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee Valley early this morning. Although visibilities are generally in the 3 to 5 mile range, locally dense fog is occurring in many river valleys and other locations near large bodies of water. Visibility reductions below one quarter of a mile are expected in these areas, which include the Tennessee River, Elk River, Paint Rock River, Lake Guntersville and Big Wills Creek. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off between 8 and 9 AM CDT. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 332 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles northwest of Bar Ten Ranch, or 39 miles southeast of Littlefield, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mt. Trumbull, Toroweap Campground, Bar Ten Ranch and Tuweep. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lapeer County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lapeer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lapeer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR WESTERN LAPEER AND GENESEE COUNTIES At 635 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lapeer to near Goodrich to near Swartz Creek, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lapeer and Goodrich around 640 PM EDT. Hadley around 645 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Atlas, Argentine, Rankin, Elba and Genesee. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lapeer County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lapeer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lapeer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR WESTERN LAPEER AND GENESEE COUNTIES At 635 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lapeer to near Goodrich to near Swartz Creek, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lapeer and Goodrich around 640 PM EDT. Hadley around 645 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Atlas, Argentine, Rankin, Elba and Genesee. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HURON COUNTY At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Port Austin, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Port Hope. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Catahoula Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Catahoula Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Otter Tail County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 02:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otter Tail; Wadena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR WADENA AND NORTHEASTERN OTTER TAIL COUNTIES At 218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sebeka, or 35 miles southeast of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sebeka, Blue Grass, Nimrod and Oylen. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 146 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located west of Colorado City, moving southwest at 10 mph. A wind gust of near 50 mph was reported at Colorado City airport at 130 pm. Locally strong wind gusts and small hail remain possible. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Colorado City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Catahoula Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Patchy Dense Fog will impact portions of the Tennessee Valley early this morning Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee Valley early this morning. Although visibilities are generally in the 3 to 5 mile range, locally dense fog is occurring in many river valleys and other locations near large bodies of water. Visibility reductions below one quarter of a mile are expected in these areas, which include the Tennessee River, Elk River, Paint Rock River, Lake Guntersville and Big Wills Creek. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off between 8 and 9 AM CDT. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Washington County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 446 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest of Beaver Dam, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Washington County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alcona; Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Roscommon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Alcona, northwestern Arenac, northern Gladwin, Ogemaw, southeastern Roscommon, northwestern Iosco and southeastern Oscoda Counties through 230 PM EDT At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Mack Lake to near Hockaday. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Mack Lake around 200 PM EDT. South Branch and Curtisville around 205 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Alger, Glennie and Skidway Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 457 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carp, moving southwest at 30 mph. Large hail and damaging winds remain possible. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Carp. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 332 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles northwest of Bar Ten Ranch, or 39 miles southeast of Littlefield, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mt. Trumbull, Toroweap Campground, Bar Ten Ranch and Tuweep. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Washington County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 446 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest of Beaver Dam, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Washington County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Gladwin County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR GLADWIN COUNTY At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beaverton, or 8 miles southeast of Gladwin, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rhodes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lunenburg County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lunenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LUNENBURG COUNTY At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kenbridge, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Kenbridge around 600 PM EDT. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 146 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located west of Colorado City, moving southwest at 10 mph. A wind gust of near 50 mph was reported at Colorado City airport at 130 pm. Locally strong wind gusts and small hail remain possible. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Colorado City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

