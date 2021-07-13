Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Tensas by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Tensas A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN TENSAS NORTHEASTERN CONCORDIA...NORTHEASTERN CATAHOULA AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN PARISHES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 309 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lee Bayou, or 12 miles north of Ferriday, moving east at 20 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lee Bayou around 320 PM CDT. Clayton around 325 PM CDT. Cooter Point around 340 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Sicily Island.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0