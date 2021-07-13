Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm has a history of producing damaging wind gusts. Move indoors immediately and stay away from windows! Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Venango The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Northwestern Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania Clarion County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Rimersburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Clarion... Knox Rimersburg... East Brady Parker... Sligo Emlenton... Strattanville Bruin... Limestone Shippenville... St. Petersburg This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 41 and 68. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH