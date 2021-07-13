Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID cases continue rise in LA County

By City News Service
 11 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With local COVID-19 infection numbers surging upward, topping 1,000 new cases for the fifth straight day, Los Angeles County supervisors Tuesday lamented continued resistance to vaccines while health officials announced an outreach effort to bring shots to people's doors. What You Need To Know. The county...

Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Los Angeles County, CAABC7 Los Angeles

SoCal man, 34, who mocked vaccines dies of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California man in his 30s who openly mocked vaccines in social media posts has died after a hospitalization for COVID-19. Stephen Harmon had joked about the vaccine and declared he would never get one, tweeting modified Jay-Z lyrics "I got 99 problems but a vax ain't one."
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

Federal Court Rules Gavin Newsom's School COVID Shutdown Order Violated Parents' Rights

A federal court ruled Friday that Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom violated parents' rights regarding school closures during COVID-19. Ten parents whose kids attend public schools and five parents whose kids attend private schools accused Newsom and other elected officials of stopping their children from receiving a "basic minimum education." The court documents also state that the parents' fundamental rights were violated under the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees due process of law.
King County, WAlivingsnoqualmie.com

Covid-19 Cases Increasing in King County: Public Health Says Vaccination Continues to be Our Best Protection

After weeks at some of the lowest levels of COVID-19 since last year, the number of COVID-19 cases and the size of outbreaks in King County have begun to rise again. An uptick is not unexpected as restrictions on activities are relaxed, but the rising numbers should prompt all of us – vaccinated as well as unvaccinated – to take extra precautions.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Active COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have climbed by one-third since the beginning of the week, and they've doubled in Burleigh-Morton counties in that time span. The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 241 active cases statewide, with 66 of them in the Bismarck-Mandan region. The state...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

County Health Department Reports 2,600 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Saturday, Los Angeles County Public Health reported 2,600 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths. This marks the fourth straight day of new cases topping 2,500. Saturday, July 24, 2021. Additionally, 688 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in LA County, with 21% of those in intensive care. Saturday’s daily test positivity rate was 4.9%. With Saturday’s report, the county death toll rose to 24,624 fatalities, and the total number of cases growing to 7,241,000. Health officials continue to blame the current spike in cases and hospitalizations on the highly infectious Delta variant. The county Department of Health also noted that unvaccinated residents are becoming infected at five times the rate of transmission from just one month ago. In hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated, the county is continuing to offer incentives. Through next Thursday, anyone who gets vaccinated at sites operated by the county, the city of Los Angeles or St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will be entered for a chance to win one of seven three-concert ticket packages at AEG venues, for a variety of acts. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CAGrub Street

Los Angeles Restaurants Temporarily Close As COVID Case Counts Rise

Some Los Angeles restaurants have temporarily closed because of a surge in COVID case counts, CBS Los Angeles reports. Melrose’s the Village Idiot announced it is closing for a few days after a vaccinated staff member tested positive for the virus, while West Hollywood’s Bottega Louie attributed its closure to “an abundance of caution.” Last week, Los Angeles County reinstated its indoor mask mandate, though some have questioned whether this will actually be enforced. (Sheriff Alex Villanueve says his department will “ask for voluntary compliance.”) More businesses have also started asking for proof of vaccination, according to L.A. Taco, as well.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Deadline

Delta Variant In Los Angeles: 20% Of Covid Cases Now Among Vaccinated Residents

“The delta variant is a game-changer,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director said on Thursday. Ferrer announced that, as the Delta variant has become more prevalent in Los Angeles County, the percentage of infections happening among fully-vaccinated residents is rising. In March, vaccinated people accounted for only 2% of all infections. In April that rose to 5%. In May, it was 11%. Stood at 20% in June. The rise coincides with the rise of the more transmissible Delta variant in the county, which now stands at 84% of all variants recently identified.
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

COVID-19 cases increase in North Dakota as delta strain spreads

BISMARCK — After more than two months of uninterrupted decline in active COVID-19 cases, infections are once again rising in North Dakota. The growing prevalence of the more contagious delta variant has taken hold in unvaccinated pockets across the country, including Missouri and Arkansas where hospitals are struggling to accommodate a surge in cases. The strain, first identified in India late last year, accounts for an estimated 83% of COVID-19 cases nationwide, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said earlier this week.

