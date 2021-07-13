Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Where to Watch Nicolas Cage’s ‘Pig’

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, Nicolas Cage‘s new movie isn’t akin to Charlotte’s Web, nor is it really all that much like Babe. The flick may be about a pig — it’s literally just called Pig — but the stakes are much, much higher. The film, which is notably rated R, is more of a horror-thriller than it is a friendly animal film, but that won’t stop us — or you — from watching. If you’re wondering when the new release will hit a streaming service near you, we can help.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Adam Arkin
Person
Nicholas Cage
Person
Alex Wolff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swine#Pets#Rotten Tomatoes#Neon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
CelebritiesDispatch

Nicolas Cage talks 'Pig' co-star, freezing with Cher during 'Moonstruck' and his go-to dinner recipe

Nicolas Cage has an animal connection to his latest role. In his ruminant revenge drama "Pig" (in theaters Friday), the Oscar winner plays a gourmet chef-turned-truffle hunter named Rob, who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness with his trusty foraging pig. But when the hallowed hog is violently stolen early in the film, he sets off with fledgling truffle dealer Amir (Alex Wolff) in search of the perpetrator.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Nicolas Cage searches for his kidnapped hog in UK trailer for Pig

Altitude has announced that it is bringing the acclaimed new Nicolas Cage thriller Pig to the UK with a cinema released this August. Directed by Michael Sarnoski (Olympia), the film sees Cage playing a truffle hunter who leaves his isolated life in the Oregonian wilderness in search of his beloved pig after she is kidnapped; take a look here…
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Review: Nicolas Cage redeems his latter career with delicious ‘Pig’

Nicolas Cage is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you’re gonna get. Sometimes (most of the time) you get Cage unhinged, appearing in cheap-o films well-below his talent level, more kindling for the peculiar fire that the Oscar winner’s career has become. But he retains the ability...
Moviesgoombastomp.com

Pig is the Nicolas Cage Revenge Movie You Never Expected

If you heard that Nicolas Cage was starring in an indie movie called Pig and that the plot consisted of Cage’s beloved pet pig being abducted and Cage going in search of it, you might make certain assumptions. For one thing, you’d probably expect Cage to go on a violent rampage, one resembling what John Wick did after the killing of his dog. You also might expect Cage to scream, gesticulate, and otherwise overact while carrying out that violent mission.
MoviesDeadline

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage At His Best In Sad And Melancholic Character Study

Nicolas Cage certainly continues with an eclectic career, one that includes an Oscar and a series of memorable performances from high drama to low comedy. He also appears to like to work a lot, and sometimes it seems might be more drawn to a paycheck than something worthy of his immense talent and range as an actor. The reason I know this is when I see a film like his latest, Pig, a movie that actually is worthy of his talent — and our time.
MoviesDecider

‘Only Lovers Left Alive’

A few years before he made the decidedly untraditional zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die, director/auteur Jim Jarmusch made the decidedly untraditional vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive. Adam (Tom Hiddleston) and Eve (Tilda Swinton) play the titular lovers, two centuries-old vampires who have managed to keep a very low-profile in Detroit and Tangier, respectively. They behave less like the thirsty bloodsuckers of your typical vamp fright fest and more like strung-out heroin addicts, lounging about contemplating suicide and making experimental art rock in-between feedings. Recalling other indie vampire entries like The Addiction and Nadja, this entire film feels woozy and dream-like, especially when the two leads take extended nighttime drives through the spooky, desolate remains of Detroit; I get the sense that Jarmusch got the idea for this movie from watching the mysterious Jack White (of White Stripes fame) perform. Kids today would describe this film as a “mood,” or perhaps even a “vibe,” and I sincerely hope that Jarmusch sets his sights on making more decidedly untraditional monster movies. Werewolves next, perhaps?
Moviesarcamax.com

Review: Nicolas Cage revisits what he left behind in 'Pig'

Nicolas Cage is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're gonna get. Sometimes (most of the time) you get Cage unhinged, appearing in cheap-o films well-below his talent level, more kindling for the peculiar fire that the Oscar winner's career has become. But he retains the ability...
TV SeriesPopculture

Nicolas Cage's Joe Exotic Show Canceled

Amazon is not moving forward with its planned, scripted series about Tiger King subject Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldano-Passage. More than a year after the show was confirmed to be in the works, Nicolas Cage, who was set to star as the now-imprisoned former big cat owner, confirmed to Variety that the show had been scrapped, with Amazon feeling the series had become "past tense."
MoviesConnecticut Post

'Pig' Star Nicolas Cage Explains How He Made an Untrained Hog 'Look at Me With Love'

The Oscar winner reveals what it took to get Brandy, the pig that plays his truffle-hunting porker in the new Neon drama “Pig” to act on cue. “Brandy was very payment oriented, she liked to eat,” Cage told Variety at the movie’s premiere on Tuesday at the Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles. “If I needed to go and get her to hit her marks, some food would be put down. And if I needed a soulful expression, I’d put a carrot behind the camera and she’d look at the carrot and the carrot made her look at me with love.”
Moviesthatshelf.com

Pig Review: Nicolas Cage Gives His Best Performance In Years

Nicolas Cage is never predictable. In a year that has already seen him face off against animatronic killer mascots (Willy’s Wonderland) and embark on a bonkers Japanese odyssey (Prisoners Of The Ghostland) comes one of his best and most moving performances in years. Pig‘s plot has been summarized as “Nicolas...
MoviesCinema Blend

Reviews Are In For Nic Cage’s New Movie About A Search For A Stolen Pig, And People Are Kind Of Loving It

When the first trailer dropped for the new movie Pig, a lot of people had the same reaction. The story, about a man who goes on a journey to recover his truffle hunting pig seemed like a wild premise for a film, and so it was little shock that the lead in the film was being played by Nicolas Cage. At this point, Cage has made a career of starring in a long series of offbeat films. But based on the reviews for the new movie, Pig is something a little different. Some of Cage's recent work has been seen as disposable by critics, but Pig is apparently quite good.
AnimalsA.V. Club

Nicolas Cage on acting with a pig: "She was very, like many of us, payment-oriented"

Of the current crop of absurd Nicolas Cage film projects—a list that includes loglines like “Five Nights At Freddy’s but it’s a movie now” and “secret martial arts sect swordfights alien” —the one where he plays a reclusive chef determined to track down his stolen truffle pig has turned out far better than its summary suggests. And, aside from providing audiences with a good movie to go see, Pig has also given Nicolas Cage a reason to get back out there and do interviews about his animal friends.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Pig’ Writer Explains Why Nicolas Cage Drama Is Nothing Like ‘John Wick With a Pig’

Those who saw Nicolas Cage bloodied, bearded and grizzled in the first trailer for “Pig” might’ve made a lot of wrong assumptions about the film — like that at any moment, Cage would go nuts and mow down a room full of people in search of his prized, kidnapped truffle pig. Many online quickly jumped at comparing the trailer to action epics like “John Wick” or “Taken,” and we at TheWrap even dubbed the film a “revenge thriller.”
MoviesDecider

‘Near Dark’

I’ve been on a bit of a vampire kick lately. Credit (blame?) Decider contributor Walter Chaw, whose recent essay on Kathryn Bigelow’s 1987 vampire neo-western Near Dark got me in this headspace. Near Dark recently debuted on Shudder, and it’s got everything you want from a vampire movie (provided, that is, your list of vampire must-haves doesn’t include Hungarian accents or old-timey castles). It’s a uniquely American spin on the mythology of vampires, one that sports a rough-hewn yet gorgeous visual style. It is also propelled by outstanding supporting performances from a trio of actors that Bigelow borrowed from her ex James Cameron’s tour-de-force Aliens: Bill Paxton, Lance Henriksen, and Jenette Goldstein.
MoviesNew York Post

‘Pig’ review: An intense Nicolas Cage tries to recover his swine

Running time: 92 minutes. Rated R (language and some violence). In theaters. Like George Clooney before him — whose real-life hog apparently came between him and his former girlfriends — Nicolas Cage really, really loves his pig. In the movie “Pig,” the 57-year-old actor whose career has taken a turn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy