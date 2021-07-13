Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals goes virtual for second straight year, set for Aug. 6-8

Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals will remain a virtual, do-it-yourself event for a second consecutive summer, the animal welfare society has announced. Instead of a procession of hundreds of dogs and owners in downtown Napa, the 10th annual edition of the Napa Humane fundraiser will take place Aug. 6-8. Those registering for the virtual walk, which supports pet spaying and neutering along with other programs, can participate in or outside Napa County.