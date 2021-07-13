Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napa, CA

Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals goes virtual for second straight year, set for Aug. 6-8

By REGISTER STAFF
Napa Valley Register
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNapa Humane’s Walk for Animals will remain a virtual, do-it-yourself event for a second consecutive summer, the animal welfare society has announced. Instead of a procession of hundreds of dogs and owners in downtown Napa, the 10th annual edition of the Napa Humane fundraiser will take place Aug. 6-8. Those registering for the virtual walk, which supports pet spaying and neutering along with other programs, can participate in or outside Napa County.

napavalleyregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Napa County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Napa County, CA
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Restaurants#Virtual Event#Animal Welfare#Napa Humane#Walk For Animals#The Napa Humane#The Napa Valley Register#Eedition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy