The video above was produced by IndieWire’s Creative Producer Leonardo Adrian Garcia. Once upon a not insignificant amount of time, some very talented people performed in a Broadway musical and some other talented people filmed it. The show itself was extremely popular at the time, then 15 months into its ongoing (give or take a pandemic) original run. So popular in fact, less than a week before the three nights over which the event was filmed, the show won 11 — eleven — Tony Awards, the second-most of any Broadway production of all time.