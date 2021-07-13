Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyringham, MA

Bits & Bytes: Tom Gold Dance at TurnPark; community land trusts talk; TapRoot Sessions at Dewey; UBU Theater’s ‘Women of Tyringham’

By Amy Krzanik
theberkshireedge.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Gold Dance returns to TurnPark with new work, film series continues. WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Internationally acclaimed Tom Gold Dance, the New York City-based classical dance company founded and led by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, returns to TurnPark Art Space on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. with the world premiere of Gold’s “Borrowed Time,” a work of reflection and remembrance, and of hope and promise following a long period of isolation. These performances, the Company’s first before a live, in-person audience since September 2020, will be held outdoors in the TurnPark amphitheater.

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Tyringham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Bits Bytes#Women Of Tyringham#Turnpark Art Space#Company#Community Land Trusts#Zoom#The Community Land Trust#Bclt#Cltsb#Commons#The Schumacher Center#Roberto S Pizza#Taproot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Music
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy