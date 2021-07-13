Bits & Bytes: Tom Gold Dance at TurnPark; community land trusts talk; TapRoot Sessions at Dewey; UBU Theater’s ‘Women of Tyringham’

Tom Gold Dance returns to TurnPark with new work, film series continues. WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Internationally acclaimed Tom Gold Dance, the New York City-based classical dance company founded and led by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, returns to TurnPark Art Space on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. with the world premiere of Gold’s “Borrowed Time,” a work of reflection and remembrance, and of hope and promise following a long period of isolation. These performances, the Company’s first before a live, in-person audience since September 2020, will be held outdoors in the TurnPark amphitheater.