As traffic woes around Lakeland Christian continue, community shares ideas on a remedy
LAKELAND — Lakeland residents came armed with a host of ideas on how traffic could be improved in the area surrounding Lakeland Christian School. The city hosted a neighborhood traffic management workshop at Legacy Church on Monday night to allow Lakeland Christian School staff, community members and city staff to come together to discuss vehicular flow on local roadways. The goal was to find a traffic solution to benefit the school and community.
