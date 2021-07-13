Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UPDATE 1-Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

(Adds context)

MEXICO CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 11,137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest daily jump reported in the country since February, bringing its total to 2,604,711 infections.

It was not immediately clear why deaths jumped but the health ministry had previously said spikes were down to suspected cases becoming confirmed.

A Reuters tally showed the Tuesday data was the highest since Feb. 11.

After adding 219 more fatalities, Mexico’s official death toll from COVID-19 stood at 235,277.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Abraham Gonzalez Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sonya Hepinstall)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pasadena, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Pasadena reports its first COVID-19 death since April 1

Pasadena has reported its first death from COVID-19 since the beginning of April, officials said Monday, July 12, a sign that the pandemic — even in a community with high vaccination rates — is seeing numbers of infections on the rise again as the region emerges from mass restrictions and physical distancing orders.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Mexico posts 16,244 more COVID-19 cases; highest daily rise since January

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 16,244 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, its highest daily jump since the end of January, and 419 more fatalities. Those figures swelled the country’s tallies to 2,709,739 infections and 237,626 deaths. The government has said the real...
Public Health985theriver.com

Mexico City’s third wave of pandemic drives up hospital occupancy

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mexico City and its suburbs, home to some 21 million people, increased by a third in the last week, authorities said on Friday, amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. There are currently 3,382 people hospitalized in the metropolitan area of ​​the...
Madison, WIFox11online.com

Most single-day new COVID-19 cases since May reported

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin saw its most single-day confirmed coronavirus infections in more than two months, according to the latest report. The state Department of Health Services said 451 people tested positive on Monday, the most since 461 people tested positive on May 19. The new cases pushed the seven-day average up by 23.7% to 193. The seven-day average positive test percentage jumped to 2.5%.
Businesskitco.com

Mexican inflation reaches 5.75% through first-half July

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual inflation rose 5.75% through the first half of July, data released by the national statistics agency showed on Thursday, accelerating slightly from the previous period. Consumer prices were up by 0.37% in first two weeks of the month versus the last two...
Public Safetycnyhomepage.com

Volunteers hunting for Mexico’s ‘disappeared’ become targets

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mainly female volunteers who fan out across Mexico to hunt for the bodies of murdered relatives are themselves increasingly being killed, putting to the test the government’s promise to help them in their quest for a final shred of justice: a chance to mourn. Those...
Americas740thefan.com

Mexico preparing shipment of food, medicine for Cuba – Mexican official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Navy in the port city of Veracruz was loading food and medicines onto a ship bound for protest-hit Cuba, the Veracruz mayor’s office said on Thursday, in what appeared to be a show of support for the Communist-run island. Mexico’s leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil sees 108,732 new coronavirus cases, 1,324 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 108,732 new cases of coronavirus and 1,324 additional COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday. Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Editing by Chris Reese. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Los Angeles County, CADaily Breeze

LA County COVID-19 cases climb past 3,000 for first time since February

More than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County on Friday, July 23, the first time since Feb. 13 the number has topped that level. The 3,058 new cases reported Friday lifted the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 1,279,171. More than 10,000 new cases have been reported in the last four days, with the daily number topping 2,500 for three consecutive days.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China's Sichuan reports human case of H5N6 bird flu - state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has confirmed one case of human infection with the H5N6 strain of bird flu in Sichuan province, state media said on Thursday. The 55-year old male infected with the bird flu in Bazhong city had been sent to hospital and local authorities have culled poultry in the vicinity, said the state broadcaster CCTV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy