Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle on I-70 near Harding Street

By Brian Scott
wyrz.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis, IN – This morning, at 12:20, Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving 911 calls about a pedestrian struck on I-70 eastbound near Harding Street just west of downtown Indianapolis. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene. Upon arrival at the 79 mile marker on I-70, troopers located a female victim near the left shoulder who was unconscious and unresponsive. The female, identified as 23 year old Taylor Fletcher of Plainfield Indiana, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was identified and located a short time later.

wyrz.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
City
Plainfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Plainfield, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Traffic
Plainfield, IN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy