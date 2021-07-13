Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle on I-70 near Harding Street

Indianapolis, IN – This morning, at 12:20, Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving 911 calls about a pedestrian struck on I-70 eastbound near Harding Street just west of downtown Indianapolis. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene. Upon arrival at the 79 mile marker on I-70, troopers located a female victim near the left shoulder who was unconscious and unresponsive. The female, identified as 23 year old Taylor Fletcher of Plainfield Indiana, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was identified and located a short time later.