Reuters

Biden to nominate surgeon, author Atul Gawande to senior job at USAID

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate writer, surgeon and public health expert Atul Gawande to a senior global health role at the U.S. Agency for International Development, a White House said on Tuesday.

Gawande, author of four New York Times best-selling books and a professor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, will be nominated to be the assistant administrator of USAID’s Bureau for Global Health. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; additional reporting by Caroline Humer)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

