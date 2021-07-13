Cancel
Energy Industry

Registration open for Canadian Nuclear Association 2021 conference

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff
mining.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is now open for the Canadian Nuclear Association’s (CAN) conference and trade show, held virtually from September 15 to 17. This year’s theme is Leading Innovations to Achieve a Net-Zero World. Canada’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 can only be met with innovative advances in clean energy production. CNA2021 explores the leading-edge projects and technologies that are poised to make our nuclear industry an indispensable part of our clean energy future.

