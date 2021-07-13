Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Beatles Lyrics & Quotes Headed to Space on NASA’s Trojan Asteroids Mission

By ebanas
myq105.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beatles are headed into space! Well, sort of. Per CNET, NASA will launch its first mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids in October 2021 via the Lucy spacecraft. The spacecraft was named, in part, after the classic Beatles song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”. In addition to the naming...

myq105.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Allman
Person
Wilson Pickett
Person
Joe Cocker
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
Nina Simone
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Asteroid#The Beatles#Cnet#Solar System#Siouxie The Banshees#Banshees#Rattle Hum#Sgt#Aerosmith#Bbc Three#Apple#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Industry
News Break
BBC
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Youtube
Related
MusicCBS News

Inside a legendary Prince guitar solo

In 2004, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Prince delivered one of his most famous guitar solos of all time. Performing "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" alongside Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and others, Prince stole the show with an inspired tribute George Harrison. Both Prince and...
MusicPopculture

Paul McCartney Digitally De-Aged for New Music Video Featuring Beck

Paul McCartney has the license to do almost whatever he wants artistically at this point, and if that includes de-aging himself for his latest music video, no one is going to stand in his way. McCartney, 79, looked like his much younger self in a whimsical new music video for Beck's remix of "Find My Way." The original track appeared on last year's McCartney III, while the new take on the song appears on McCartney III Imagined.
Musicwmmr.com

Eagles, Queen, Beatles in Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Paid Musicians List

Eagles, Queen and The Beatles were among the top ten artists featured on Billboard‘s “U.S. Money Makers” list of the top paid musicians of 2020. The three classic rock mainstays placed 4th, 7th and 8th, respectively, with the Eagles earning $16.3 million, followed by Queen with $13.2 million and The Beatles with $12.9 million.
Musicwestcentralsbest.com

Beck Becomes Paul McCartney In New Video For "Find My Way"

Hailed upon its release last year as "vital and comfortable taking new chances” (ROLLING STONE) and “cheery, resilient, forever looking forward” (THE NEW YORKER), Paul McCartney’s McCartney III is now literally moving into the future in the form of McCartney III Imagined, is out now digitally via Capitol Records. Personally...
MusicPosted by
US 103.1

July 1971: The Summer When Rock Grew Up

Music fans typically survey rock history linearly or chronologically: First, there was Elvis, then the Beatles, then the Summer of Love … and so on. But that’s not really how life works. When artists are creating, they're usually looking at and reacting to what’s happening around them now, not necessarily what happened before them.
Musicmyq105.com

Live Aid: 10 Must-Watch Performances

Live Aid, the day the music changed the world, took place 36 years ago today (July 13.) The legendary benefit show emanated from Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. It helped raise more than $125 million for African famine relief efforts and was broadcast live in 110 countries and was watched by over a billion people worldwide.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Top Selling Albums July 1970: Look Back

In July 1970, we heard “Good night, Chet” for the final time as the longtime co-anchor of NBC News’ The Huntley-Brinkley Report, Chet Huntley, retired. The syndicated radio program American Top 40 with host Casey Kasem debuted… on just five stations. The series’ co-creator continued as host until Aug. 6, 1988. (He would later return with the retitled series AT40.)
MusicPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

30 Famous Musicians Who Were Murdered

“He Died Before He Got Old.” That was the headline in the Village Voice announcing the drug-related demise, at the age of 32, of Keith Moon, the original drummer with The Who. The headline, of course, was a reference to the line sung by Roger Daltrey in the group’s 1965 rock classic “My Generation” — […]
Celebritieswesb.com

CHRIS JERICHO Details Hilarious Encounter With PAUL MCCARTNEY

In a recent chat with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho detailed his hilarious 2015 encounter with THE BEATLES legend Paul McCartney. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “When Ringo [Starr] got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I know [a lady who], she’s not working for him now, but she was high up working for Jann Wenner, and her family were big wrestling fans and big Chris Jericho fans. So I happened to meet her at the Garden. And she said, ‘Listen, if I can ever do anything to repay you…’ ‘Cause I’m always nice to everybody — fans, especially kids. And she was, like, ‘Listen, thank you for meeting my kid. I work for the Hall Of Fame. If you ever need anything…’ And it just so happens that was the year that KISS was going in. So I went with my cousin Chad, and we went and saw KISS get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And we had so much fun, we said, ‘Let’s go every year.’ We’ll make it like an annual thing for me and him to go and hang out. So we went two or three years and then the one year Ringo got in.”
Musicheraldcourier.com

On the Record: Who is the guest singer on Pink Floyd's 'Have a Cigar'?

Q: For years, I thought Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar” was sung by David Gilmour. But I recently read it was actually sung by someone named Roy Harper. Is this true? If so, who is Roy Harper?. A: It is true. “Have A Cigar” was indeed sung by singer/songwriter/guitarist Roy...
Entertainmentgratefulweb.com

Nigel Godrich's From The Basement

Nigel Godrich’s acclaimed From The Basement performance series has officially arrived at The Coda Collection, the subscription streaming destination for the most iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series spanning decades and genres. Curated episodes will arrive on the service on a weekly cadence, kicking off with Radiohead’s iconic 2011 appearance in support of the band’s eighth studio album ‘The King of Limbs’.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor

A miracle song for so many reasons, “Fire and Rain” impacted the arc of popular songwriting powerfully and introduced us to an American artist of remarkable depth. Although this came from his second album, Sweet Baby James, it was the first most Americans had heard; his debut album on Apple, although great, was never launched properly in America, as Apple, the Beatles’ label, began to dissolve.
Musicmyq105.com

Bruce Springsteen: ‘We’ll Be Touring Next Year If Everything Goes Well’

Bruce Springsteen is hopeful about hitting the road with the E Street Band in 2022. The Boss said in an interview with BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball (as transcribed by NME), “We’ll be touring next year if everything goes well. The E Street Band will be back on the road – you know, depending, of course, on the virus and what’s opening up.”
MusicSpin

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Mike Peters of The Alarm

Best known for Big hair in the ‘80s—and more recently for saving lives one concert at a time through our Love Hope Strength Foundation. Current city Dyserth, North Wales. Really want to be in I would love to be back in Los Angeles on the beach and running up and down the boardwalk between Santa Monica and Venice Beach. Having the chance to play a show while I was there would be a bonus!
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 26

On Tuesday evening, Mercury enters Leo, and all the playfulness you’ve hidden, the confidence you’ve lost touch with, the warmth you’ve kept under wraps, will come roaring back to the surface. You can say what you mean, and say it with complete, sunny conviction. Then on Wednesday morning, Jupiter — still retrograde — moves backwards from Pisces into strange and inventive Aquarius. Good fortune becomes less predictable, but if you keep your mind open to wild possibilities, it will find you all the same. Finally, on Thursday, action planet Mars enters Virgo, and you may feel your sights narrow and energies focus. It becomes less appealing to try to do everything, and more satisfying to do a few small but important things right.

Comments / 0

Community Policy