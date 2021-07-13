S&P announces new indexes, including one tracking more than 200 cryptos

The S&P 500 initially pulled back during the trading session on Monday, but then turned around to show signs of strength. Because of this, it looks like we are ready to continue the overall uptrend that we see in this market, which should not be a huge surprise considering we have almost gone straight up in the air of the last 13 years. Granted, there has been the occasional sharp pullback, but the index is designed to go higher over the longer term, so the fact that we rally over time should not be a huge surprise. That being said, it is also interesting to note that every time the market has sold off sharply, the Federal Reserve says or does something to assuage nerves.