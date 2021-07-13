Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P announces new indexes, including one tracking more than 200 cryptos

By Michael McSweeney
theblockcrypto.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P Dow Jones Indices went live with a group of new digital asset-focused products on Tuesday, including one that tracks more than 240 cryptos at launch. Tuesday's launches build on the products released in May, when S&P went to market with three indices focused on bitcoin, ether, and one that tracks both of those major cryptocurrencies. Among those going live today is the Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market (BDM) Index, which S&P said "provides a wide performance snapshot of the cryptocurrency market and includes more than 240 coins at launch."

www.theblockcrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Cryptocurrency#Indexes#S P Dow Jones Indices#Innovation And Strategy#Digital Market Indices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index:. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSX: AUP) has announced that the company will voluntarily delist the common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close of July 30, 2021. Following the delisting, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on August 3, 2021.
Stockscryptocoingossip.com

Just HODL! Bitcoin and Ethereum outperform ‘lower risk’ crypto index funds

Data from Delphi Digital shows holding BTC and ETH was more profitable than investing in weighted average market cap crypto and DeFi index funds. In the past two decades, index and exchange-traded funds (ETF) have become some of the most popular forms of investing because they offer investors a passive way to gain exposure to a basket of stocks as opposed to investing in individual stocks which increases risk of loss.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

More Than Seventy Percent Of Institutions Expect To Invest In Crypto, Survey Shows

A vast majority of institutional investors expect to invest in or buy cryptocurrencies in the future, despite the market's high volatility standing in the way of new entrants. What Happened: According to Reuters, seven out of ten institutional investors expect to gain exposure to crypto based on the results of a survey seeing the participation of 1,100 institutional investors.
Commodities & Futurebitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Gets Left Out Of S&P 243-Coin Crypto Index

The S&P had recently released a list of the 243 included in its crypto index, and Dogecoin is not one of them. The index which included the top coins in the crypto market conveniently left out Dogecoin. A coin that is currently ranked 8th on the list of top cryptocurrencies by market cap.
MarketsUS News and World Report

Shanghai Exchange to Launch New Index Tracking Next Generation IT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai Stock Exchange will launch a new index to track 50 major listed companies from tech-focused STAR board that engage in next generation information technology, the exchange said on Thursday, in a move echoing Beijing's commitment to advance its tech sector. SSE STAR Next Generation Information Technology...
StocksValueWalk

Total Stock Market Index Vs S&P 500: Which is better?

A huge part of almost every equity investor’s portfolio consists of large-cap stocks. But investors also want some exposure to mid-cap and small-cap stocks for better long-term returns. That’s why there is a lot of talk about Total Stock Market Index Funds that cover almost the entire investable US equity market. Many have pitched the Total Stock Market index fund as a superior alternative to the Standard & Poor’s 500. In this S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) vs Total Stock Market index comparison, let’s check out their key differences.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Recovers Losses from Last Session

The S&P 500 bounced significantly during the trading session on Tuesday to wipe out the losses from the Monday session. Because of this, we have completely turned around the nasty behavior that we had seen as of late, and it is also worth noting that the uptrend line and the 50-day EMA both are coming into the picture. In other words, it looks like we are going to continue to see buying pressure in this market, as the Federal Reserve is almost certainly going to come into the picture and save everybody if there is a significant selloff.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Pulls Back to Close Week

The S&P 500 initially gapped lower to show signs of negativity on Friday but then turned around to fill that gap before falling again. Ultimately, this is a market that has gotten a bit overdone, and it is starting to form a little bit of a “rounding top”, which is a negative sign. The index has plenty of support underneath that should continue to attract buying, but at this point it is likely that we will see a little bit of short-term negativity.
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Moderna rises more than 10%, driven by joining the S&P 500

(Bloomberg) – Moderna Inc. hit a new record after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Thursday that it plans to add the company to its benchmark next week. The maker of the COVID-19 vaccine had risen more than 10% on Friday to $ 286.70, as the company will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the S&P 500 index before the market opens on September 21. July. Alexion will be acquired by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc.
Currenciestheblockcrypto.com

Crypto derivatives exchange Bybit launches spot trading, including for XRP

Bybit will also launch options trading “later this year,” CEO Ben Zhou told The Block. Bybit, one of the largest crypto derivatives exchanges based in Singapore, has expanded into the crypto spot trading market. Announcing the news on Thursday, Bybit said spot trading in bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), XRP, and...
StocksNEWSBTC

S&P Dow Jones Launches Crypto Broad Digital Market Index

The S&P Dow Jones has announced this week the addition of five new crypto indices, including an index that tracks over 240 coins. The indices join legacy financial indicators that have been paramount in the traditional markets, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Fabulous Five.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P Dow Jones Grows Crypto Inventory With New Indices

The leading index provider has introduced five new crypto-focused indices, adding to the three it launched earlier this year. S&P Dow Jones Indices has doubled down on its crypto play. The data provider has launched five new crypto indices. S&P Dow Jones Adds Five New Crypto Indices. S&P Dow Jones...
StocksInvestorPlace

What to Know About Lukka Crypto and the New S&P 500 Crypto Index

The traditional financial world continues to intersect with cryptocurrencies. Seemingly each day, a major institution invests in decentralized finance or rolls out a new tool combining the two realms. A perfect example of this would be the new S&P 500 crypto index, created with assistance from the Lukka crypto team.
Stocksinvesting.com

All But One Index Advance

All but one of the major equity indexes posted gains yesterday, the exception being the DJT. All closed at or near their intraday highs with positive internals on both the NYSE and NASDAQ. More new closing highs were achieved while cumulative market remained unchanged and neutral. The near-term chart trends continue to be mixed while the data is still sending a generally neutral message except for some of the psychology data suggesting a potential excess of bullish expectations. The net result was nothing appeared on the charts or data to warrant a change in our current “neutral/positive” macro-outlook for equities at this time.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues to Make New Highs

The S&P 500 initially pulled back during the trading session on Monday, but then turned around to show signs of strength. Because of this, it looks like we are ready to continue the overall uptrend that we see in this market, which should not be a huge surprise considering we have almost gone straight up in the air of the last 13 years. Granted, there has been the occasional sharp pullback, but the index is designed to go higher over the longer term, so the fact that we rally over time should not be a huge surprise. That being said, it is also interesting to note that every time the market has sold off sharply, the Federal Reserve says or does something to assuage nerves.
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Index: Strength to extend towards the 4436/56 zone – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has cleared trend resistance from April, and although volume levels remain low, economists at Credit Suisse look for a touch more strength yet to their Q3 objective at 4436/56. Near-term support moves to 4375. “The S&P 500 maintains the strong tone after holding our 4298/88 corrective target, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy