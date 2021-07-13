S&P announces new indexes, including one tracking more than 200 cryptos
S&P Dow Jones Indices went live with a group of new digital asset-focused products on Tuesday, including one that tracks more than 240 cryptos at launch. Tuesday's launches build on the products released in May, when S&P went to market with three indices focused on bitcoin, ether, and one that tracks both of those major cryptocurrencies. Among those going live today is the Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market (BDM) Index, which S&P said "provides a wide performance snapshot of the cryptocurrency market and includes more than 240 coins at launch."www.theblockcrypto.com
