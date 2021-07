It has to be among the most unwieldy workarounds in tech history. A friend of mine recently confided that he had taken to carrying around his old iPhone everywhere, in addition to a newly purchased 12 Pro, so that he could listen to podcasts in an Apple app untouched by the latest, and arguably most disastrous, iOS update ever. After seeing so many complaints from outraged tweeters about the confusing layout, un-deletable episodes, and the scuttling of certain files into the podcast ether, my friend voluntarily regressed to the era of needing both a phone for phone stuff and a separate device for audio entertainment.