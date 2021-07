The OUHENG’s Leather Apple Watch Band is $7.26 on Amazon, with free delivery for Prime members or orders over $25. Normally around $15, it has lately plummeted to $12, with today’s deal saving you up to 52%, topping our previous mention by $3, and setting a new all-time low. This leather Apple Watch band complements the look of your watch on instances when the default silicone strap isn’t enough. It’s made of genuine leather and has space gray lugs as well as a sturdy overall design that works with every Apple Watch model to date.