I just moved to Bozeman and my mother came to visit, so I decided I would do the touristy thing and drive through Yellowstone National Park for the first time. One: I had no clue what entrance to start at, so we just picked one. I loaded up my mother, my son, and my niece and we were off. We were all pretty excited about it! The car vote was that we hoped to see a bear. Spoiler, we did not. Although my son claims he saw a number of them, a child's imagination is a wonderful thing.