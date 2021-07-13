Coyotes create problems for beautification effort
Rough terrain and growth in the population of nuisance wildlife are complicating efforts to complete the Interstate 65 beautification project known as “BeautifI-65.”. Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer reported at Tuesday’s county fiscal court meeting that workers involved in maintaining the landscaping at the exit 22 interchange have been hindered by coyotes and that steep slopes at some interchanges have led to the purchase of a remote-control mower.www.bgdailynews.com
Comments / 0