Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

Coyotes create problems for beautification effort

By DON SERGENT dsergent@bgdailynews.com
Bowling Green Daily News
 11 days ago

Rough terrain and growth in the population of nuisance wildlife are complicating efforts to complete the Interstate 65 beautification project known as “BeautifI-65.”. Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer reported at Tuesday’s county fiscal court meeting that workers involved in maintaining the landscaping at the exit 22 interchange have been hindered by coyotes and that steep slopes at some interchanges have led to the purchase of a remote-control mower.

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Bowling Green, KY
Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Lifestyle
Warren County, KY
Lifestyle
Bowling Green, KY
Government
City
Brownsville, KY
Warren County, KY
Government
County
Warren County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Coyotes#Beautification#Nuisance Wildlife Control#The Parks Department#Toadvine Enterprises#Little League#Comfort Systems Usa#Smartgov#Scotty S Contracting#Scott Murphy#Daniel Construction#Twitter Bgdnbusiness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Pets
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy