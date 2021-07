OK, so we’ve done the bold predictions before when it comes to the 2021 season for Michigan football, but on second thought, I wasn’t particularly ‘bold’ enough. My last 10 bold predictions were less bold and more ‘things that I think will actually happen’ this upcoming season. So with the season nearing, I decided to fully revamp my prognostications, digging a little deeper when it comes to what I think very well could happen (but of course, as it is with any bold prediction, very well might not).