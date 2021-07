Emmet County, MICH (WPBN/WGTU)--For more than three decades, Chris Krajewski has been showing up for work at the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan so that she could be there for sexual assault survivors. She is an advocate, a champion and a resource for patients as well as an entire community. Soon, she and others who do what she does in Michigan, may get some help in the form of more nurses who are trained and certified as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners or SANE nurses. As Chris explains, "their body was a crime site, so that nurse is really specializing in a whole different piece of nursing.”