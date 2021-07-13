Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Police investigate possible double drowning in Ka‘u

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating a possible double-drowning that occurred late Friday evening in Kaʻu. At 10:56 p.m. police, Hawaii Fire Department, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to a report of a 42-year-old man who fell into the ocean while fishing along the remote shoreline at the end of the Road to the Sea.

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Police#Accident#Hawaii Fire Department#U S Coast Guard#Kona Community Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Hawaii County, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Relatives identify Big Island man who died following cliff fall

LAUPAHOEHOE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family members have identified a Big Island man who died over the weekend after falling from a 50-foot cliff in the Lapahoehoe area as 52-year-old Tavita Tahutini. Hawaii County officials said the man plummeted into the ocean around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. With the help of the...
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

KC police investigate double shooting near Southeast Community Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Monday evening near the Southeast Community Center. Police officers who were working off-duty inside the center heard gunshots in the parking lot. The officers saw the shooting and called for back up. Officers found...
Two Rivers, WI94.3 Jack FM

Fatal Crash Under Investigation

TWO RIVERS, WI (WTAQ) – A Two Rivers crash Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a Kimberly woman. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports the two-vehicle car crash happened around 4 p.m. That’s when deputies say the woman’s vehicle didn’t stop at a stop sign on state highway 42, while heading east on county highway VV.
Troy, ALwdhn.com

Drowning at Troy Rec. Center, death investigation underway

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday evening, the Troy Police Department responded to the Troy Recreation Center on a report of a drowning, according to a press release. At around 5:12 p.m., officers arrived on the scene along with the Troy Fire Department to find an unresponsive adult male located at the indoor pool facility. First responders immediately began efforts to revive the victim but were unsuccessful.
Stockton, CAcentralvalleytv.net

Shooting Investigated in Stockton

STOCKTON – Police investigated a shooting that injured one person Monday night. The shooting happened shortly before 10:00pm near the 700 block of East Park Street. Early reports indicate one person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A traffic stop of a vehicle by...
Washington County, TNwcyb.com

Possible Boone Lake drowning victim identified by police in Washington County, Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identity of a possible Boone Lake drowning victim was released Friday afternoon by Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Ed Graybeal. Deputies responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 300 block of Carroll Creek Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Neighbors reported hearing a man in distress and a woman telling him to float on his back. The woman was found and arrested on the other side of the lake later Tuesday morning.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee police investigate homicide

KANKAKEE — One man is dead and another man arrested following a shooting Friday morning in the 600 block of South Poplar Avenue, according to Kankakee police. Rayshun D. Williams, 35, was pronounced dead at 9:14 a.m. at Riverside Medical Center. Williams died of multiple gunshot wounds, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
York, PAwdac.com

York Homicide Under Investigation

YORK – Police in York are investigating the homicide of an Adams County woman. On Wednesday, July 7 around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Rose Avenue in York City. 44-year-old Melissa Duffy of Conewago Township was found deceased outside. An autopsy conducted yesterday found Duffy died of blunt force trauma and the death was ruled a homicide. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.
Vancouver, WAkptv.com

Crews searching for possible drowning victim at Frenchman's Bar in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Fire Department said recovery efforts are continuing for a man that possibly drowned at Frenchman’s Bar on Sunday evening. VFD said just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, it responded to Frenchman’s Bar for a possible drowning in the Columbia River. Witnesses said a man in his early 20s went under the water about 15 feet from shore and didn’t reappear. Friends said that he was not a strong swimmer and was not wearing a life jacket.
AccidentsWest Hawaii Today

Police ID 2 men who drowned in waters off Ka‘u

Two Kona men apparently drowned Saturday night after falling into the ocean while fishing off a remote area of the Ka‘u coast. Hawaii Police Department, Hawaii Fire Department, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of a 42-year-old man who fell into the ocean while fishing along the remote shoreline at the end of the Road to the Sea, according to police who released the details Tuesday following a request submitted by West Hawaii Today Monday.
Hilo, HIbigislandnow.com

PTA Fire Truck Catches Fire on Saddle Road

The Pōhakuloa Training Area Fire Department is down a truck after one caught fire on Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, this morning, July 14. The incident occurred at approximately 8:27 a.m. PTA Fire Chief Eric Moller told Big Island Now there was a problem with the brakes while the apparatus was being driven to Hilo for a water pump test.
Marinette County, WIthebaycities.com

Drowning Death in the Peshtigo River under investigation…

On Saturday, July 10th at approximately 3:41 pm, the Marinette County dispatch Center received a 911 call from witnesses reporting a male individual they were tubing with had disappeared underwater on the Peshtigo River downstream from Don Brooks Park in the Village of Crivitz. Emergency personnel from several agencies responded and contributed to the search and rescue effort, however, the rescue mission became one of recovery when the deceased victim was located and recovered by use of a river drag device deployed from a watercraft operated by a Conservation Warden from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources who was assisted on board by Marinette County Deputies. The male’s body was subsequently transferred to the shoreline where assistant medical examiners office pronounced him dead at approximately 6:05pm. The male victim is identified as 40-year-old Anthony L. Rogers of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The investigation is ongoing; however, initial reports indicate contributing factors may have included that the male was not wearing a personal floatation device at the time he went into the water, and that he may not have had strong swimming skills. The Marinette County medical examiners office has scheduled an autopsy for today to identify the primary factor in the death, and to investigate if any other contribute factors may have existed. This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy