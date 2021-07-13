Police investigate possible double drowning in Ka‘u

On Saturday, July 10th at approximately 3:41 pm, the Marinette County dispatch Center received a 911 call from witnesses reporting a male individual they were tubing with had disappeared underwater on the Peshtigo River downstream from Don Brooks Park in the Village of Crivitz. Emergency personnel from several agencies responded and contributed to the search and rescue effort, however, the rescue mission became one of recovery when the deceased victim was located and recovered by use of a river drag device deployed from a watercraft operated by a Conservation Warden from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources who was assisted on board by Marinette County Deputies. The male’s body was subsequently transferred to the shoreline where assistant medical examiners office pronounced him dead at approximately 6:05pm. The male victim is identified as 40-year-old Anthony L. Rogers of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The investigation is ongoing; however, initial reports indicate contributing factors may have included that the male was not wearing a personal floatation device at the time he went into the water, and that he may not have had strong swimming skills. The Marinette County medical examiners office has scheduled an autopsy for today to identify the primary factor in the death, and to investigate if any other contribute factors may have existed. This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner.