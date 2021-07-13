Live stream! Watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley press conference

I suppose with Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 now complete, the next big-selling fight on the combat sports horizon is another Jake Paul boxing match. The social media star turned pro boxer is looking for the biggest and most impressive win of his career when he takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. This will be an eight-rounder at a 190 lbs catchweight, making this essentially a cruiserweight fight. Unlike Ben Askren or Nate Robinson or AnEsonGib, Woodley has knockout power and is a better boxer than the other three put together. So there’s intrigue in the sense that we know Paul is putting himself in more danger of losing than ever before.