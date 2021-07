James Foran, MD; Azra Raza, MD; and Gail Roboz, MD, discuss how mutation status in myelodysplastic syndrome may impact treatment considerations. Gail Roboz, MD: James, talk to me about mutations and MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome]. Not only what do you send, where do you send them, and what do you do with them? But if you are trying to risk stratify a patient, have you moved over to using any of the mutational abnormalities to risk stratify?