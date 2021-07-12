Cancel
Energy Industry

Water fines: How to conserve water and avoid paying

By Bree Guy
KTNV 13 Action News
 17 days ago
The water sector is vital to our health and economy. 3 to 5 gallons come out of a sprinkler per minute. If we eliminate unnecessary scenery and properly use water utilities, we can save an insane amount of water.

Water is the source of life. Severe and prolonged drought threatens that life source. When these conditions persist, loss of water supply and poor water quality can lead to a decrease in available water as consumer demand increases. Detrimental economic impacts follow, with increased cost of surviving in a drought.

Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) investigator Devyn Choltko explains: "Once it comes out of your irrigation line, we’re never seeing it again. It’s gone."

Southern Nevada gets 90% of it’s water from the Colorado River. More than half of the water we use is for outside. This water basin is experiencing the worst drought in recorded history and we are starting to feel and see those impacts.

"The reason why we’re such sticklers for the outside use of grass is because we can’t reuse it. Anything that is used indoors, as long as it goes back down a drain we get to retreat and reuse," says Choltko.

Violations of water waste include water that sprays or flows off of your property, watering on non-watering days and times, not following drought restrictions and not keeping up with water-related maintenance.

Getting rid of grass that isn’t being used will save the area a lot of water.

LVVWD and Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) senior public information coordinator Corey J. Enus told us: "It’s non-functional. It’s not serving any purpose at all. It’s completely decorative. Getting rid of that will save us several more times water that the Strip uses in a year."

There is a difference between water use and water consumption. When we use water it can be recycled and not wasted. Consumption is using that water once and never being able to get it back.

When it comes to water violations you first get a warning. If the problem persists that’s when the fee process starts.

"We’re here to help the community and we’re here to help you as a homeowner," stressed Choltko.

