Problematic pool deck at collapsed Florida building flagged 25 years ago

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns over the stability of a cracked pool deck at the collapsed Florida condo building raised flags as far back as 25 years ago, according to a new report. The pool deck at Champlain Tower South, now the focus of a probe into the deadly collapse in Surfside, had 500 cracks that needed to be sealed and a 20-square-foot slab that needed to be replaced during a 1996 inspection, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.

