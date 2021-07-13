'Don't Fauci My Florida': DeSantis selling koozies, shirts

Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting into the retail business with some spoof merchandising for his proud supporters.

Among the items being sold on the governor's official campaign website are drink koozies and T-shirts that read, "Don't Fauci My Florida." It's an obvious shot at Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

Another koozie features a quote from DeSantis that says, "How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?"

Fauci has flip-flopped on wearing masks throughout the coronavirus pandemic, initially saying early on last year that they weren't necessary before changing his mind as COVID-19 numbers spiked throughout the country.

Former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement of DeSantis in 2018 helped the then-congressman win the governor's mansion in Tallahassee, publicly claimed in July 2020 that Fauci "made a lot of mistakes" while serving as a member of Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Butch Dill/AP President Donald Trump stands behind Ron DeSantis, candidate for Florida governor, as he speaks at a rally, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla.

Other merchandise selling on the governor's website are shirts and hats touting DeSantis, along with the message, "Keep Florida Free."

DeSantis' name has emerged as a potential candidate for president in the 2024 election, although DeSantis hasn't publicly weighed in on such talk. He is being challenged by several Democrats in the 2022 gubernatorial race, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and former Gov. Charlie Crist .