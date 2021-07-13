Bruler Fire burning south of Detroit Lake now estimated at 60 acres
SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning near Detroit Lake has grown to about 60 acres since it first started Monday afternoon. The Bruler Fire was fire detected by a Forest Service lookout near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts. The fire is burning near the junction of Forest Road 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road) and Forest Road 1133, about eight miles south of Detroit Lake.www.kptv.com
