Detroit, OR

Bruler Fire burning south of Detroit Lake now estimated at 60 acres

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning near Detroit Lake has grown to about 60 acres since it first started Monday afternoon. The Bruler Fire was fire detected by a Forest Service lookout near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts. The fire is burning near the junction of Forest Road 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road) and Forest Road 1133, about eight miles south of Detroit Lake.

