Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The best bets to make for the MLB All-Star Game tonight

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's going on everybody? It's Chris Bengel here and I'll be filling in for my colleague Tom Fornelli. The Home Run Derby sure turned in some impressive fireworks on Monday night with Pete Alonso taking home his second consecutive title in the event. My biggest takeaway from the event? Shohei Ohtani is actually human.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Corbin Burnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#All Star Games#Sports Betting#The Home Run Derby#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NFLmensjournal.com

2021 MLB All-Star Game: What to Watch as Baseball’s Best Players Compete in Denver

Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game is Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. EDT) at Denver’s Coors Field. The game figures to be a great time for a few reasons, not the least of which is the sense of renewal it will bring. There was no Midsummer Classic in 2020, and baseball’s best players gathering on the same field will be a welcome return to normal.
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

MLB All-Star Game uniforms not drawing All-Star reviews

DENVER — (AP) — Fashion forward? Maybe more like fashion faux pas. The fans on social media weren't exactly raving about the new All-Star jerseys that were on display Tuesday night. No classic birds-on-a-bat design for the Cardinals at Coors Field, no sweet script for the Dodgers. No brown pinstripes...
MLBPosted by
Forbes

MLB All-Star Game Odds: Shohei Ohtani Leads Popular HR Derby Betting

Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver is just the start of baseball’s big event. The National League is a slight favorite from -110 to -120 depending which sportsbook or online app you place your bet. The total over/under scoring is set at 11 runs in the thin air and altitude at Coors Field. In the 1998 All-Star Game at Coors Field, the American League team won 13-8.
MLBfantasypros.com

Week 17 Quick Grades (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

Greetings, friends, and welcome to Week 17 of the Fantasy Baseball Quick Grades series. The unofficial “second half” (post-All-Star break period) is underway, and we’re already starting to see players moved ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline. Rich Hill is now a Met, Nelson Cruz is a Ray, and tons of other notable players such as Max Scherzer, Trevor Story, Joey Gallo, everyone on the Cubs, and many more continue to pop up in trade rumors. But you’re here for the Grades, so let’s get to it.
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."
CBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Makes Their First Move Of The Offseason

This past season was an extremely difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team had a tremendous start to the season, things quickly went downhill as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced injuries near the playoffs. While the team eventually made it to the playoffs, the Lakers were still forced into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong of a first-round matchup.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Max Scherzer, ranked

With the MLB Trade Deadline looming, many teams across MLB are about to find out if they will buy, sell, or stay as is on July 31. Many names have been rumored to potentially become available and perhaps none bigger than Max Scherzer. Scherzer is 37-years-old and in the last...
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
MLBtigernet.com

Re: Anyone in Atlanta for the MLB All Star game?

Thin crowd at what should have been a good time- anyone expect Ohtani to get blown up after all the exertion last night? ( I know nobody is interested but pregame is talking about the 1971 game- worth watching). Message was edited by: clover65®

Comments / 0

Community Policy