SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) - Get Report ("Frequency Therapeutics " or the "Company"). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Frequency Therapeutics between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 2, 2021.