Nashville, TN

Nashville nonprofit partners with Fisk University to save historic house

By Emma Dooling
Nashville Business Journal
 11 days ago
The Boyd House will be turned into an academic and event space to honor its original owner and entrepreneur Henry Allen Boyd, who helped found what is now Citizens Savings Bank and Trust.

Nashville, TN
The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
