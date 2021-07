The Dog Days of Summer are upon us. I always thought that this expression came from the South, and I picture a lazy hound dog sleeping up under an expansive porch out of the sun while the residents above fan themselves and sip on mint juleps or sweet tea. Those hot sultry days when the weather is not “fit for a dog.” But like many things in life, I am wrong about this. In fact, it is the period from July 3 until Aug. 11. Technically, it refers to the time when the Sun is in the same quadrant of the sky as Sirius, the brightest visible star, and a part of the constellation Canis Major. If you were paying attention in Latin class, unlike me, you would know that this means “greater dog,” and hence the expression “Dog Days”.