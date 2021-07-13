Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Summer picnics celebrate season's food, weather

By Caroline Barrett
Times Union
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the air is warm and the sun shining, we party, play cards, read books and even fold laundry outdoors. At our house, if there is anything that can possibly be done outside, then that’s where you’ll find us doing it. Our home is smallish and can be stuffy on summer nights (and let’s face it, summer mornings, too), so emails are sent from the back deck, bills are paid on the front porch. Family meeting? Outside. We’ve even dragged the TV out there to watch a game or a movie.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Food Processor#Summer Nights#Vegetable Oil#Picnic#Swiss#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
Related
Food & DrinksKDVR.com

Enjoy the taste of summer while it’s in season

There’s an abundance of delicious in-season produce available which means the best flavors, nutritional value, and are more affordable. According to our nutrition coach, Suzanne Farrell MS, RDN with Cherry Creek Nutrition, Inc., summer is Stone Fruit season (plumcots, apricots, cherries, peaches…). She shows us a variety of summer seasonal fruits available now and how to prepare them.
Recipespurewow.com

21 Picnic-Perfect Pasta Salad Recipes to Enjoy All Summer Long

No picnic or barbecue is complete without a crisp pasta salad. Not only is it typically creamy and refreshing, but pasta salad also tends to complement grilled meats and bold spices like a charm. Whether you’re packing for a beach day or whipping up a side dish for your next cookout, make sure to have one of these 21 pasta salads on the menu.
LifestylePosted by
SPY

The Best Portable Picnic Tables for Every Type of Summer Adventure

Summer is on the horizon, which means picnic month is just around the corner. It’s time to gather your friends and family, and head to the park for delicious food and great company. However, while picnicking on the floor may look picturesque in the movies, the reality of being on the same level as the creepy crawlies isn’t really preferable with food around, or if you have a particularly bad back. That’s why we suggest investing in one of the best portable picnic tables as they provide a pop-up dining room you can use almost anywhere.
Little Falls, NYmylittlefalls.com

Midsummer Night’s Picnic scheduled for Thursday

Marissa Perkins handled the face painting at the 2019 Midsummer Night’s Picnic. Think Local Little Falls will have their annual Midsummer Night’s Picnic at Sterzinar Park in Canal Place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 4:30 pm until 10:00 pm. The event will have live music, a kid’s makers fair,...
Beauty & FashionFood Network

The Best Baskets for Your Summer Picnic

Nothing screams summer better than a yummy picnic in the great outdoors. Whether you're hosting yours in a park, on the beach or in your very own backyard, you'll need a few things to make it picture-perfect. Wine, cheese, forks, knives, cups, plates, the list literally goes on and on. Though packing and toting all these things to your picnic location might seem daunting, a lot of modern picnic baskets come with extras that take all the stress out of transporting all your essentials. We rounded up nine of the best baskets currently available, and we've got to admit, not only are they super chic, they're also highly functional too. Keep reading to find out more!
Lifestylerimonthly.com

Pack a Luxe Picnic for newportFILM’s Annual Contest

Bust out the luxury picnic spread, but make it sustainable. That includes reusable napkins, a washable tablecloth and compostable or repurposed packaging, serving ware and cutlery. Why not bring the good china and silverware for a chic display? On July 29, newportFILM hosts its annual picnic contest with the theme “zero-waste picnic.” The group with the best spread wins. Afterwards, enjoy a screening of To Which We Belong, a documentary that follows regenerative farmers across the globe and addresses the importance of soil health and sustainable farming in light of the climate crisis. NewportFILM also runs free outdoor film screenings every Thursday through September 9 at Aquidneck Island’s iconic mansion lawns, public parks and sports fields. For newportFILM’s full outdoor schedule, event guidelines and details, go to newportfilm.com.
NFLPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Grill Gladly With the 3 Best Picnic Grills Perfect for Summer Barbecues

There's something wonderful about a summertime picnic: grilling up hot dogs on skewers, eating watermelon, sitting at a picnic table, and enjoying your meal completely outdoors is a great way to enjoy an afternoon with the family. If you don't have any firepits to cook over, investing in a picnic grill is a great way to enjoy outdoor cooking at your leisure, so you can cook up everyone's favorites and throw a BBQ anywhere. It can be tempting to spend your hard earned cash on home decor and other home improvement solutions, but snagging a pellet grill, portable gas grill, or char-griller is the real way to go. Would you rather look at a nice lamp inside or char-broil a good steak outside? Yeah, we thought so.
Omaha, NEfox42kptm.com

Once storm debris clears, celebrate National Picnic Month!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Celebrate the end of your storm debris by having a picnic for National Picnic Month!. Picnics date back to the mid-18th century, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The French would take "a bottle of wine, a loaf of bread, some cheese and fruit" to make "an instant meal...
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Luxury picnics celebrate special moments

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mackenzie Cortez is relaxed and smiling now, but last year she was facing a very different situation. She was trying to figure out how to celebrate life’s special moments with her loved ones at a time when so many people weren’t leaving their homes. “COVID happened...
Food & DrinksMarin Independent Journal

A July menu to celebrate summer’s bounty

Midsummer means the market is brimming with great produce. With such a colorful bounty of goods, we can settle into our summer cooking routines with tasty meals that are bright, casual and best enjoyed outdoors as much as possible. When green beans come to market, early tomatoes are usually ready,...
Theater & Dancegazettejournal.net

Time for a picnic… It’s summer, after all

July is National Picnic Month. We can thank the French for such a pleasant gastronomical event. Picnic was originally a 17th century French word, picquer-nique (picquer, to peck or to pick; nique, a small amount or nothing). Its meaning was similar to today’s, a social gathering where each person brings a share of the food. Originally it did not reflect anything we would now recognize as a picnic. The word picnic first appeared in English in 1748.
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

Best and worst foods for a picnic

As the temperatures warm and summer is quickly approaching, it’s time for meals eaten outdoors while enjoying the sunshine. Most of us love the traditional foods of summer: burgers and dogs, creamy salads, yummy desserts. Unfortunately, many of these foods tend not to be the stuff that’s going to win any nutrition awards. Some might not be easy to pack and bring with, either.
RecipesHawaii Tribune-Herald

Let’s Talk Food: Summer salads

With the heat, summer salads are wonderful and healthy for lunch and dinner. It is also a great way to clean out the refrigerator. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Here is a recipe with two superfoods, lentils and watercress. Lentils and Watercress Salad. Serves 6. Rinse and...
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

Cooking with Eric - Easy Bell Pepper Pasta

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bright colors, healthy ingredients ... this is one summer pasta dish you won’t feel guilty eating!. Cook 1 pound of spaghetti according to package directions. Drain but retain 1 cup of pasta water. In a skillet over medium heat, sauté a finely chopped medium onion,...
Austin, TXtribeza.com

Field Guide Festival Will Celebrate Austin’s Amazing Food Scene

The inaugural two-day event takes a deep dive into Austin’s food scene. Austin has a first-class food scene, and this fall a new event will celebrate the hard work, innovation, talent, ingredients and dishes that make it so exceptional. On October 29th and 30th, the inaugural Field Guide Festival will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy