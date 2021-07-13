Summer picnics celebrate season's food, weather
When the air is warm and the sun shining, we party, play cards, read books and even fold laundry outdoors. At our house, if there is anything that can possibly be done outside, then that’s where you’ll find us doing it. Our home is smallish and can be stuffy on summer nights (and let’s face it, summer mornings, too), so emails are sent from the back deck, bills are paid on the front porch. Family meeting? Outside. We’ve even dragged the TV out there to watch a game or a movie.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0