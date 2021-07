If you’re like me, you’re always on the lookout for a great t-shirt or hat that sends a strong message in a cool way. It’s harder to find than it seems but when you find the right one, it becomes a part of who you are and you wear it for years to come. When I checked out the 40 Tons online shop, I saw plenty of hot fashion like this limited edition Breaking The Chains Tracksuit, but I also discovered an intersection between fashion and social justice happening. Check out their t-shirt line created for those currently incarcerated for cannabis with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the featured prisoners like this Free Parker Coleman Tee or Hope for Humberto Tee.