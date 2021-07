Americans donate blood throughout the year to help fulfill the needs of hospitals and health care facilities, and save precious lives. This is such an easy thing to do and so very noble and immensely valuable. I am a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the oldest Muslim Organization in the U.S. and we partner with the American Red Cross to organize blood drives year round. This is an ongoing effort run by us under the “Muslims for Life” banner and was started in 2011.