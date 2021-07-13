Cancel
A Star Wars Writer Is Speaking Out About This Emmy Nomination

By Pauli Poisuo
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Emmy nominations are once again in, and if you're affiliated with "The Mandalorian" or simply a fan of the Disney+ "Star Wars" show, life is pretty sweet right now. Per Entertainment Weekly, the epic sci-fi series scored no less than 24 nominations, which is more than "fine for a genre show" — together with "The Crown," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his friends actually lead the pack when it comes to the number of Emmy nods.

