Comedy and creativity are two aspects of theater first-time director Jesika Barnes is emphasizing with Riverbend Live Youth Theater kids this year. “One of the things I think theater does for younger kids is to help them become more comfortable in their own skin and help them find their sense of self a little easier,” Barnes said. “They are all figuring out who they are at this age and by play and practice and be silly in another person’s persona, you become more comfortable with being able to be different on your own.”