Tyler Phares steps in at Bridgeport, similar blueprint for success in place
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport extended their streak of playoff appearances to a state-best 28 seasons last fall. Like many teams, their 7-1 season ended at the hands of the COVID metrics map. In the offseason, John Cole stepped down after a four-year run as head coach with a 42-6 record, nine playoff wins and a 2019 state championship. Offensive coordinator Tyler Phares was promoted to head coach and Cole remains on staff to coach the linemen.wvmetronews.com
