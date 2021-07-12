Dr. J. Scott Reid of Tulsa Bone & Joint Performs Region’s First Augmented Reality-Guided Hip Replacement Surgery
J. Scott Reid, M.D., performed the first augmented reality (AR)-guided total hip replacement in the region at Union Pines Surgery Center on the campus of Tulsa Bone & Joint recently. The system, which received FDA clearance in January, is the first intraoperative AR guidance platform for joint replacement to display 3D models of the patient’s anatomy, implants, and instruments inside the body in real time.gtrnews.com
