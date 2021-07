It’s certainly been a nutty few days in the world of retro gaming. Last week we saw a brand new auction record set with a copy of ‘The Legend of Zelda‘ going for $870,000, then just days later, we saw that record absolutely smashed again with a sealed Super Mario 64 managing to get a winning bid of $1.56M. However, in something that somewhat slipped under the radar, a far more recent, but arguably no less iconic, gaming title also managed to get a pretty impressive price. Yes, a boxed and sealed copy of Skyrim for the Xbox 360 just sold for $600!