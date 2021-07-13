Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

In October 2020, Eels dropped their album Earth To Dora. Now the band announced the Spring 2022 tour dates to support the album. The tour will feature both European dates and dates in North America. Starting in Belfast, Ireland, on March 11th, the end will conclude in Atlanta, GA on May 28th. This will be the band’s first tour since 2018/19. The tour was planned for 2020 after the release of Earth To Dora, but because of the ongoing pandemic, the tour was postponed.