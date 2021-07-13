Cancel
Christy Haubeggar: Inclusion in Hollywood

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Treatment, Elvis sits down with Christy Haubeggar, Chief Inclusion Officer at WarnerMedia. Haubeggar founded Latina magazine and also led CAA’s push to increase the agency’s representation of women and people of color. Haubeggar tells The Treatment she was initially hesitant to take on the position at WarnerMedia because she thought its approach to diversity and inclusion had been misguided in the past. She says one of the few bright spots of the pandemic has been to widen opportunities for people to get into the entertainment industry beyond those who live on the westside of Los Angeles. And she says she is actually optimistic about the future of Hollywood.

