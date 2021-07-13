Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County’s COVID-related Rental Assistance Program Opens to all County Residents

Yes Weekly
 11 days ago

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2021) – Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, will be available to all eligible county residents beginning July 9. The program will now include residents who live in Greensboro city limits. City residents who previously applied to the City’s ERAP program do not need to reapply.

www.yesweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
City
High Point, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Coronavirus
County
Guilford County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#City Limits#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy