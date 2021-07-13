Guilford County’s COVID-related Rental Assistance Program Opens to all County Residents
GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2021) – Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, will be available to all eligible county residents beginning July 9. The program will now include residents who live in Greensboro city limits. City residents who previously applied to the City’s ERAP program do not need to reapply.www.yesweekly.com
