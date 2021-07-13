Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Daily Deals (7-13-2021)

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the day’s best deals. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy. Asus ZenBook 14″ w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/1TB for $900 – Newegg (via eBay) Samsung Galaxy Buds live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $119 – Walmart. Anker Soundcore Life 2 wireless...

liliputing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Deals#Coupon#True Wireless#Earbuds#Walmart Anker#Patreon#Ublock Origin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
eBay
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

PlayStation 5 consoles are currently on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently selling PlayStation 5 consoles online. The retailer has limited quantities of the disc and discless versions available to purchase. At the time of publishing, you can purchase the console through the following links:. Sony has reportedly told analysts that it expects PS5 consoles to be in...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

One of our favorite 4K TVs just got a giant discount at Walmart

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV, we’ve found an awesome deal for you. One of our favorite 4K TVs in recent times — the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series — is down to just $600 right now at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $700, it was a pretty great deal to start with but with $100 off, it just got even more appealing. With some great hardware that’s punching above its price point, this is a great 4K TV set for your living room, den, or pretty much anywhere else in your home. Let’s take a look into why it’s so great so you can snap it up while stocks last.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically handing out Fitbit smartwatches today

Summer provides countless opportunities to catch up on your health and fitness regimen, or start a new one, and one of the best ways to get going is with these Fitbit deals. Right now, at Best Buy, they are practically giving away Fitbit smart watches: you can save $30 on a Fitbit Charge 4, save $30 on a Fitbit Versa 3, and save $70 on a Fitbit Sense. These incredible offers can not only save you money, they can help upgrade your fitness and help monitor your health. Save huge, and increase your wellness potential by a factor of fun, right now at Best Buy.
Shoppingmobilesyrup.com

Here are Best Buy’s top deals for the week

Best Buy’s top deals for the week include several gadgets like Samsung’s The Frame 50-inch 4K, Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop and the 4th gen Apple iPad Pro. Check out some of the notable items from the sale below:. TVs. Find all TVs on sale here. Home audio and speakers. Find...
ShoppingDigital Trends

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

Just because it’s summertime doesn’t mean there aren’t some great sales going on right now. That’s Best Buy’s plan with the best Buy Black Friday in July sale fully underway until Sunday. Through the sale, there are some absolutely fantastic deals on some of the biggest brands you could want. We’re talking deep discounts on huge 4K TVs, the latest headphones, laptops, and so much more. With so many different deals out there, we thought we’d help you out by narrowing things down to the best deals you can shop right now. Read on while we take you through our picks or hit the button below to view the full sale. Whatever you choose, you won’t be disappointed.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (July 2021)

Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is updated daily, so check back as much as you want for the latest finds.  If you’re not a...
ComputersLiliputing

Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop gets a Tiger Lake upgrade

The Razer Blade 15 line of gaming laptops comes in two versions: Base and Advanced. Earlier this year Razer released an updated Razer Blade 15 Advanced, bringing support for up to an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. But at the time if you wanted to buy a less expensive Base model, you had to opt for one with a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-H processor instead.
ShoppingLiliputing

How to bulk download Humble Bundle eBook purchases

Humble Bundle‘s eBook bundles are a great way to save money on books, digital comics, manga, or audiobooks. The company got its start by offering bundles of video games for low prices, but these days the company also offers software bundles from time to time, and lots of eBook bundles.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra $200 cheaper today

Amazon is offering a handsome discount of $200 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Note2o Ultra flagship smartphone. You can now get the Note20 Ultra(128GB) at a price point of $999.99, down from $1,199.99 — a $200 discount if you do the math. Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features:. S...
TechnologyLiliputing

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go now available for $300

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a budget Chromebook with one stand-out feature: it’s one of only a handful to support cellular networks. Samsung quietly introduced the laptop last month, and now it’s available for purchase from Samsung.com for $300. Unfortunately the only model available at the moment is a WiFi-only model with rather mediocre specs.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 with Always-On Display?! MacBook Pro DATES & more! (video)

IPad Air is getting $110 discount, AirPods Pro and more are also on sale. The Dell XPS 13 9310, Razer and Logitech peripherals are on sale. Once again, the official news today begin with deals on some relatively new products, starting with Amazon and Apple. At this point I think it’s already clear that if you want Apple deals, Amazon is the place. You can currently get the latest iPad Pro for 50 dollars off, leaving the 11-inch’s base model for 750. If you don’t care about the Pro moniker, the iPad Air just hit a new low with a 110 dollar discount, meaning it starts at just 639 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, Dell’s latest XPS 13 is getting a 130 dollar price drop, so you can get the Intel Core i7 variant for 1500 bucks. Back to Apple, the AirPods Max just keep getting better with a 70 buck discount, leaving most color variants for 479. If you want way cheaper headphones, JBL’s Tune 750s are 30 dollars off, so you can get them for a cool 99 bucks. We have more deals on other iPads, Logitech and Razer peripherals and more.. In the links in the description.
Cell PhonesLiliputing

Lilbits: Firefox 90, Apple’s MagSafe Battery for the iPhone 12, and using the Raspberry Pi 4 as a tiny server

The latest version of Firefox for Windows can download and install updates in the background, enabling you to update by just restarting the browser when you’re ready. A day after posting a video showing a GNU/Linux distribution running on the Kobo Clara HD eReader, developer Martijn Braam reports that display graphics issues have been largely resolved by reducing the color palette.

Comments / 0

Community Policy