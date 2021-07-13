Reminder: Public Information Meeting for the Route 31 Highway Projects

Cancel
REMINDER: NYSDOT Public Information Meeting at the Cicero Town Board meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 14th, 2021. New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be holding a virtual Public Information Meeting for the Route 31 Highway Projects. This virtual meeting will be held tomorrow on Wednesday, July 14th from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m., and accessible by using the meeting links below. The public information meeting is being hosted by the Town of Cicero, as part of their semi-monthly Town Board meeting. Additional information about the project may be obtained from Loren K. Gosselin, P.E. of the NYSDOT at (315) 428-3228 or [email protected]. Written comments may also be submitted by utilizing the project brochure and mailing to the following address:

