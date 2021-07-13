OPINION/LETTER: There's nothing for kids to do in Newport

There’s nothing for kids to do in Newport, that’s a simple and undeniable fact. There used to be a dilapidated skate park at First Beach that was removed, it wasn’t great but it was somewhere for them to go. My daughter mentioned to me that the fundraising efforts to get a new skate park fell short. These efforts have been going on for some time and likely would have been successful if the city council were more motivated to approve a spot for it to be built, it’s not easy to sell a plan if there’s no designated area.