Cuba is a perennial thorn in America's side. U.S. presidents going back to Dwight D. Eisenhower have been vexed about the island ever since the revolution inspired by the late Fidel Castro overthrew Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1959. With the exception of President Barack Obama, who normalized diplomatic relations with Havana and began loosening trade and travel restrictions, U.S. policy on Cuba has generally followed a state of inertia—consisting of economic sanctions on the Cuban government, rhetorical support for the Cuban people and sympathetic immigration procedures for Cubans who escape.