1. Was Jackson Jobe at third overall a reach for the Tigers?. Hardly. Pitchers represent high risk, regardless of the level, and that's especially true with high schoolers in the MLB Draft. But Jobe is an exception. Rarely do you see a pitcher who fits such a complete profile for high projection. It’s more than the measurables, such as velocity and spin rate, which are on the very high end for Jobe. It’s also about the perfect size-athleticism combination, which should allow for consistent repeatability of his delivery. That means command of the ball. Jobe is free and easy with his motion and the ball just explodes from his hand. His upside is obvious.