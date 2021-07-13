Nava Mau Shines (and Subverts Transgender Stereotypes) on HBO’s ‘Genera+ion’
When Nava Mau first twirls onto the screen as Ana in HBO Max’s Genera+ion, she’s a vision in pink. Her character’s niece needs help with her makeup for a party, and Ana eagerly rushes over in a robe with her curls pinned up around her face. She cranks up Paulina Rubio’s 2000 hit “Y Yo Sigo Aqui,” before spinning her niece around and applying a tint to her lips. “Tonight we’re going to have a little kiki [chat] about toxic masculinity,” she jokes when gunshots from her nephew’s video game interrupt their fun.www.texasmonthly.com
